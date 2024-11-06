Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) to Hold

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $7.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $12.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on JBI. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Janus International Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research lowered Janus International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of JBI opened at $7.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.92. Janus International Group has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $15.86.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $230.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.21 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Janus International Group will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 15.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 75,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,094 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Janus International Group by 11.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,247,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,130,000 after purchasing an additional 345,448 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Janus International Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 275,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

