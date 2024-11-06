Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RHP. StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.17.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $108.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.65. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $88.14 and a 52-week high of $122.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $549.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.93 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 60.97%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $96,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,843.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,470,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,248,000 after buying an additional 226,547 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 41.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,153,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,168,000 after purchasing an additional 931,283 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,586,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,058 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,199,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,771,000 after purchasing an additional 870,081 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 820,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

