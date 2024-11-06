Jennifer Phillips Sells 25,000 Shares of Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Stock

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) CRO Jennifer Phillips sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 854,581 shares in the company, valued at $974,222.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jennifer Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 4th, Jennifer Phillips sold 25,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $28,500.00.

On Thursday, October 24th, Jennifer Phillips sold 38,916 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $47,088.36.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Jennifer Phillips sold 50,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $64,000.00.

Forge Global Stock Performance

Shares of FRGE stock opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.39. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $4.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forge Global

Forge Global ( NYSE:FRGE ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 million. Forge Global had a negative return on equity of 27.75% and a negative net margin of 96.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts forecast that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forge Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Forge Global by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,539,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after purchasing an additional 93,139 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Forge Global by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 7,663 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forge Global by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Forge Global by 23.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 70,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Forge Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Forge Global

About Forge Global



Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

Further Reading

