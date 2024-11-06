Jet Protocol (JET) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $289,127.73 and approximately $10,413.46 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00006328 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73,926.66 or 1.00433690 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00012020 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000815 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00006427 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00005869 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00058146 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00017001 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $15,274.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

