JFG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 296 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

JFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Crown Castle by 107.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 159.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 163.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock opened at $108.71 on Wednesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The company has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.59 and a 200 day moving average of $106.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.03). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

CCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup set a $128.00 price target on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.87.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

