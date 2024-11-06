JFG Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

JFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 73.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 59.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 110,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,874,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $579.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $572.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $551.18. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $435.37 and a one year high of $588.93. The company has a market capitalization of $500.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

