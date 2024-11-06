JNBA Financial Advisors Has $4.64 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

JNBA Financial Advisors reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJJ. Syntrinsic LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $4.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.75. 57,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,277. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $96.75 and a twelve month high of $130.67. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.22.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Russell 2000 Surge Post-Election: How to Play the Small-Cap Pop
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Macro Headwinds Send Microchip Technology Stock to the Buy Zone
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 3 Rising-Margin Stocks with Strong Growth Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.