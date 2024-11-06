JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 3,576 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 4,778.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 446,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,941,000 after acquiring an additional 437,791 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 2,181.1% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 288,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after acquiring an additional 275,906 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 64.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 159,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,686 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,455,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 470.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Trading Up 4.0 %

JHSC stock traded up $1.60 on Wednesday, hitting $41.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,463. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.31. The stock has a market cap of $479.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.15. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $42.04.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by relative price and profitability. Securities are weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers.

