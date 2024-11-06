JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 381 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

JNBA Financial Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 212.5% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 186.9% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $5.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.13. 136,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $256.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.07 and a 200 day moving average of $234.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.