JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 743 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 3.1 %
NYSEARCA:VB traded up $7.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.37. The stock had a trading volume of 342,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,295. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.71 and a 200 day moving average of $226.50. The company has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $180.92 and a one year high of $250.36.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
