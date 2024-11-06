JNBA Financial Advisors Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 755,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,453 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $47,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 33,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.99. 6,606,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,977,606. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.20. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.02 and a fifty-two week high of $65.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.