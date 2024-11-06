JNBA Financial Advisors Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 255,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,368 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.1% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $21,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $60.18 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.11.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

