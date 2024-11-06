John F. Mccool Sells 584 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) insider John F. Mccool sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.33, for a total value of $226,200.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,887.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $405.28 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.19 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter worth $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter worth $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $285.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.88.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

