John F. Mccool Sells 584 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) insider John F. Mccool sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.33, for a total value of $226,200.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,887.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $405.28 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.19 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.91.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter worth $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter worth $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
