Joint (JYNT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $30.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.65 million. Joint had a negative net margin of 12.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. On average, analysts expect Joint to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Joint Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.22 million, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.57. Joint has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $17.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.98.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

