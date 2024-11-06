Joseph Duane Matheny Sells 23,697 Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 23,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $188,865.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,211.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joseph Duane Matheny also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

On Friday, November 1st, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 14,600 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $116,362.00.

Mister Car Wash Price Performance

Shares of MCW opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.60. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $9.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $249.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Mister Car Wash from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCW

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,082,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,114,000 after acquiring an additional 315,679 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 2.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 79,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 57,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 645,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after buying an additional 150,641 shares during the period.

About Mister Car Wash

(Get Free Report)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.