JPMorgan American (LON:JAM) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

JPMorgan American (LON:JAM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,068 ($13.90) and last traded at GBX 1,063.21 ($13.84), with a volume of 192163 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,008 ($13.12).

JPMorgan American Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 434.48 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 990.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 983.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39.

JPMorgan American Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a GBX 2.75 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. JPMorgan American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 344.83%.

JPMorgan American Company Profile

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

