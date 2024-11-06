JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Shares Acquired by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 178,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,649 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $10,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BBJP traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.23. The stock had a trading volume of 523,627 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.