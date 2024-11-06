JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Position Trimmed by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,626 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,245.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,552 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,216,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,261 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 8,782.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 933,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 922,558 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 550.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,051,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,049,000 after buying an additional 890,120 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,462.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 794,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,071,000 after buying an additional 783,584 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.93 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.00. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.4936 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.