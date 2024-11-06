Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.40.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BZ. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa America raised Kanzhun to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Kanzhun from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th.
Kanzhun Trading Up 1.9 %
Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Kanzhun had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $263.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.38 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kanzhun will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZ. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Kanzhun by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 520,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Kanzhun by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,177,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,644,000 after buying an additional 82,287 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Kanzhun by 1,114.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 58,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 54,018 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Kanzhun by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,278,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,412,000 after buying an additional 294,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.
Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.
