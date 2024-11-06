Kaspa (KAS) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. Over the last week, Kaspa has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $2.94 billion and $160.22 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kaspa alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73,947.64 or 1.00195426 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $72,734.89 or 0.98552206 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 25,095,992,624 coins. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 25,094,027,897.055614. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.11983763 USD and is up 14.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $112,405,283.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kaspa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kaspa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.