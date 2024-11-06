Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 454,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,738,000 after acquiring an additional 69,794 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 347,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,409,000 after buying an additional 21,339 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,751,000. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 166,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,956,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 25,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $134.83 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.67 and a fifty-two week high of $149.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.14. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 198.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $153.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.93.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

