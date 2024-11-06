Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Holdings Lifted by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $426.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.88.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:KNSL opened at $428.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $460.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.58. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.01 and a 52-week high of $548.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $418.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.42%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.