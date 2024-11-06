Klabin S.A. Announces Dividend of $0.10 (OTCMKTS:KLBAY)

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Klabin Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KLBAY traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $7.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,142. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Klabin has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $9.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Klabin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Klabin Company Profile

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and exports packaging paper and sustainable paper packaging solutions in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine), and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, sackraft, Kraftliner paper, and recycled paper.

