Knight Therapeutics (GUD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.02 per share for the quarter.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.05). Knight Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of C$95.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$89.83 million.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

Knight Therapeutics Price Performance

GUD stock opened at C$5.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$579.93 million, a P/E ratio of -28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.50. Knight Therapeutics has a 12 month low of C$4.61 and a 12 month high of C$6.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider Sime Armoyan sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.13, for a total value of C$1,839,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Amal Khouri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.78, for a total value of C$28,919.00. Also, insider Sime Armoyan sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.13, for a total transaction of C$1,839,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 310,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,899,544 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Canada raised shares of Knight Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Knight Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Knight Therapeutics

About Knight Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.