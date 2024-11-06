KOK 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $39,458.72 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 6th. One KOK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a total market capitalization of $144,150.72 and approximately $39,458.72 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KOK has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00006318 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74,145.46 or 1.00209348 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00011943 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00006450 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000811 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00005838 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00058561 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000034 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00028076 USD and is down -2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $38,687.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.