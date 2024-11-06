Komodo (KMD) Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges

Komodo (KMD) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 6th. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000310 BTC on exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $31.48 million and $1.13 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00052263 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00030437 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00010111 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000231 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,559,078 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

