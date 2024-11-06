Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Benchmark from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KOS. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Kosmos Energy from $8.15 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:KOS opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average is $5.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.73. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $7.55.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 40.16%. The company had revenue of $450.94 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 40,722 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,635,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,590,000 after acquiring an additional 620,878 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 82,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 28.0% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,331,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after acquiring an additional 729,148 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

