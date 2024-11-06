Lake Street Capital Increases QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Price Target to $25.00

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) had its price target increased by Lake Street Capital from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on QNST. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley raised their price objective on QuinStreet from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QuinStreet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QNST

QuinStreet Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of QNST stock opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -53.30 and a beta of 1.09. QuinStreet has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $26.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.12.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $279.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QNST. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,035,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,763,000 after purchasing an additional 438,947 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,499,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QuinStreet by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after acquiring an additional 225,720 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in QuinStreet by 248.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 174,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 124,367 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in QuinStreet during the second quarter valued at $1,766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet

(Get Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.