Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.42.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $51.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.39. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $85.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day moving average of $57.17.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $127.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,008,698.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,341 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,771.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $60,343.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,732.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,008,698.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,771.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5,064.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 186.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

