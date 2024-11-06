Leafly (LFLY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Leafly has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter.

Get Leafly alerts:

Leafly Price Performance

Leafly stock opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.95. Leafly has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $7.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.18 price objective on shares of Leafly in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Read Our Latest Report on Leafly

Leafly Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leafly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leafly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.