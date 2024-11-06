Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.77 and traded as low as $14.40. Legal & General Group shares last traded at $14.49, with a volume of 70,833 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LGGNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Legal & General Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Legal & General Group to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LGGNY

Legal & General Group Price Performance

Legal & General Group Cuts Dividend

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.02.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.3567 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd.

About Legal & General Group

(Get Free Report)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.