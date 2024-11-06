Leslie Global Wealth LLC Has $7.03 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Leslie Global Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Leslie Global Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Leslie Global Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 82.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SLYG opened at $92.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.94. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $70.45 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
