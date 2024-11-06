Leslie Global Wealth LLC Invests $206,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Leslie Global Wealth LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 678 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 16.6% in the first quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 201,132 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $56,709,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $297.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $298.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.23. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $317.90. The company has a market capitalization of $213.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.74.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 178.99%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $727,260.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,550. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,712.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,596 shares of company stock valued at $10,698,289. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.46.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

