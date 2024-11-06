Lev Mizikovsky Purchases 102,405 Shares of Advance ZincTek Limited (ASX:ANO) Stock

Advance ZincTek Limited (ASX:ANO – Get Free Report) insider Lev Mizikovsky acquired 102,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.76 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of A$77,827.80 ($51,541.59).

Lev Mizikovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 25th, Lev Mizikovsky purchased 41,492 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.76 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of A$31,533.92 ($20,883.39).

On Friday, October 18th, Lev Mizikovsky acquired 9,850 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.76 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of A$7,486.00 ($4,957.62).

On Tuesday, October 1st, Lev Mizikovsky acquired 478 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.76 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$362.80 ($240.27).

On Monday, September 23rd, Lev Mizikovsky acquired 363 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.75 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$271.89 ($180.06).

On Thursday, September 19th, Lev Mizikovsky bought 16,175 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.75 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of A$12,131.25 ($8,033.94).

On Monday, September 16th, Lev Mizikovsky bought 445 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.75 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$332.86 ($220.44).

On Friday, September 13th, Lev Mizikovsky acquired 15,000 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.75 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,250.00 ($7,450.33).

Advance ZincTek Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 7.80.

About Advance ZincTek

Advance ZincTek Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures aluminum oxide powder, and zinc oxide dispersions and powder for use in the personal care sector in Australia, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes dispersion of mineral-only UV filters in cosmetic emollients that are used for sunscreen, skincare, and pharmaceutical formulations, as well as alumina plate-like powders used for cosmetic applications.

