LightPath Technologies (LPTH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 25.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

LightPath Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LPTH opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. LightPath Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $62.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on LPTH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LightPath Technologies

About LightPath Technologies

(Get Free Report)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.