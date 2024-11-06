Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) traded up 18.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 6th. Lollybomb Meme Coin has a market capitalization of $8.18 million and $1,950.53 worth of Lollybomb Meme Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lollybomb Meme Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Lollybomb Meme Coin has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lollybomb Meme Coin Profile

Lollybomb Meme Coin was first traded on May 28th, 2024. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s official Twitter account is @lollybombmeme. The official website for Lollybomb Meme Coin is lollybomb.meme.

Buying and Selling Lollybomb Meme Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lollybomb Meme Coin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Lollybomb Meme Coin is 0.0007752 USD and is up 5.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $1,112.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lollybomb.meme/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lollybomb Meme Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lollybomb Meme Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lollybomb Meme Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

