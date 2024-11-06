Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 319 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,850 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Walmart by 0.3% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 51,755 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 24,164 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 8,629 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,294 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,001 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $83.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.58. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $83.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $672.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $166,607.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,113,904.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $166,607.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 459,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,113,904.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $232,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 384,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,765,104.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,823,647 in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.89.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

