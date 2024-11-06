Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Lumen Technologies Trading Up 20.5 %
Shares of LUMN traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.17. The stock had a trading volume of 37,691,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,903,521. Lumen Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.21.
Insider Activity at Lumen Technologies
In other Lumen Technologies news, Director James Fowler bought 10,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 384,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,063.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lumen Technologies
Lumen Technologies Company Profile
Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lumen Technologies
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- What a Trump Win Looks Like for the Market Now and Into 2025
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Russell 2000 Surge Post-Election: How to Play the Small-Cap Pop
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Macro Headwinds Send Microchip Technology Stock to the Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.