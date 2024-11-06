LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.63 to $0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.63. LXP Industrial Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.630-0.640 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on LXP Industrial Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.
Get Our Latest Report on LXP Industrial Trust
LXP Industrial Trust Stock Up 6.9 %
LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 650.08%.
LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile
LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than LXP Industrial Trust
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 Rising-Margin Stocks with Strong Growth Potential
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3 Recession-Resistant Stocks: Low Beta, High Margins, Low Debt
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 2 Alternative Internet Stocks Staging a Breakout in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.