Maia Wealth LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS)

Maia Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,227 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 360.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,787,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,347 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 270.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 663,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,249,000 after acquiring an additional 484,672 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 120.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,679,000 after acquiring an additional 334,209 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 632.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,469,000 after acquiring an additional 427,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 193.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 425,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,995,000 after acquiring an additional 280,746 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTGS traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.21. 1,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,429. The company has a market cap of $803.64 million, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $32.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Growth Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

