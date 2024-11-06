Maia Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Maia Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,272 shares during the quarter. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. David Kennon Inc boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 189,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 162,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,514 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

GCOR stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.07. 65,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,511. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $43.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.31.

About Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

