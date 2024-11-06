Maia Wealth LLC Purchases 593 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Maia Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,870 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,242 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,052,732,000 after buying an additional 363,565 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Autodesk by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,746 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,639,279,000 after buying an additional 4,563,668 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Autodesk by 28.0% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,071,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,255,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,973 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Autodesk by 4.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,117,357 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $523,940,000 after purchasing an additional 81,314 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Autodesk by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,717,367 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $491,673,000 after buying an additional 74,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. HSBC raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $242.00 to $299.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Mizuho set a $260.00 target price on Autodesk in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.95.

Autodesk stock traded up $13.11 on Wednesday, reaching $304.90. 94,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,227. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.32 and a twelve month high of $305.49. The stock has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a PE ratio of 59.67, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $273.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $136,499.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,916,693.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $136,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,916,693.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,682,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,730. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,280 shares of company stock valued at $5,200,929 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

