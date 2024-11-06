Maia Wealth LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Maia Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

IVE stock traded up $4.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.58. 56,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.64. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $155.79 and a 12-month high of $201.45.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

