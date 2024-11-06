Maia Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Maia Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSIG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 54.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 389,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,303,000 after acquiring an additional 18,302 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,626 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 105,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 9,196 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 62.7% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares during the period.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

FSIG stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $18.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,244. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.94. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $19.33.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

