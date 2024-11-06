Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Bought by Financial Security Advisor Inc.

Financial Security Advisor Inc. grew its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.3% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 13.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 5.8% in the second quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAIN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.87 and a fifty-two week high of $52.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.29.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 87.58% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $132.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 54.95%.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

