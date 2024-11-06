Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

Marine Products has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years. Marine Products has a payout ratio of 112.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Marine Products to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 112.0%.

Marine Products Stock Performance

Marine Products stock opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. Marine Products has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $332.87 million, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marine Products ( NYSE:MPX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.85 million for the quarter. Marine Products had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marine Products will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Marine Products from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sport boat and sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

