Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys 4,113 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $7,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CP. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.15.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $79.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.44 and a 200-day moving average of $80.95. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.