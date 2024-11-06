Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $3.20 Million Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 60.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,321 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IT. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in Gartner during the second quarter worth $266,541,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,897,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $852,014,000 after acquiring an additional 341,911 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Gartner by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 414,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $197,608,000 after acquiring an additional 114,610 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 200,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,856,000 after purchasing an additional 108,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter worth approximately $30,735,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,915. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,915. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.57, for a total value of $3,051,326.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,544 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,532.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,899 shares of company stock worth $24,959,886. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IT. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $490.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $532.86.

Gartner Stock Up 1.7 %

Gartner stock opened at $513.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $509.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $472.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $382.27 and a twelve month high of $535.29. The company has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

