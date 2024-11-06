Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $11,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $77,331,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 15,148.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 302,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,208,000 after purchasing an additional 300,543 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 36,856.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 241,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,346,000 after purchasing an additional 240,674 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Marriott International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,616,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,750,000 after buying an additional 192,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Marriott International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,296,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,836,000 after buying an additional 149,378 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $259.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.43. The stock has a market cap of $73.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.34 and a fifty-two week high of $266.58.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.05). Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

MAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $295.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

