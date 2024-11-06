Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.05-6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00. Marriott Vacations Worldwide also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.050-6.400 EPS.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Up 7.0 %
Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded up $5.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,312. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.65. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $67.28 and a 1-year high of $108.57. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.04%.
In related news, insider Jason P. Marino purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,719. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.
